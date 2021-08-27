Dr. Hugo Ferrara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Ferrara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hugo Ferrara, MD
Dr. Hugo Ferrara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Ferrara works at
Dr. Ferrara's Office Locations
New Life Obstetrics/Gynecology2300 W 84th St Ste 500, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 512-4858
New Life OB/GYN7150 W 20th Ave Ste 615, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 512-4858
- 3 1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 200, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (305) 512-4858
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente su trabajo, muy buen doctor, y el trato de su equipo a sus paciente es exelente también, lo recomiendo, yo quede encantada.
About Dr. Hugo Ferrara, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629135330
Education & Certifications
- Facog
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Ferrara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrara works at
Dr. Ferrara has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferrara speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrara.
