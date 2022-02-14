Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
Tenet Florida Physician Services LLC2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 903, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-8669
-
2
Gynecologic Oncology Associates Inc3661 S Miami Ave Ste 308, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-8669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
My husband has been seing Dr. Gonzalesz for about 4yrs now for routine check ups. I'm very happy that we found him he's very patience & attentive to the patient's questions & he cares about each of his patients. Thank you Dr. Gonzalez for your kindness, you are the best!
About Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- 1750377438
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp-M
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks French, Greek and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.