Dr. Hugo Keim, MD
Dr. Hugo Keim, MD
Dr. Hugo Keim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center, 161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032
He saved my sisters life in 1976 with surgery and a Harrington rod, she was 11. She went on to have a ballet career and is now 57 years old. Was talking to someone about this today and thought to look the amazing doctor up. She was in a body cast for 11 months, amazing surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Keim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keim.
