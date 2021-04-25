Overview of Dr. Hugo Kitzis, MD

Dr. Hugo Kitzis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kitzis works at OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ, Clifton, NJ, Hoboken, NJ, North Bergen, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.