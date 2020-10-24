Overview

Dr. Hugo Leon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Leon works at Mangrove Medical Group in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.