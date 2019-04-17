Overview of Dr. Hugo Perez, MD

Dr. Hugo Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.



Dr. Perez works at Kidz Medical Srv in Bonita Springs, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.