Dr. Hugo Rams Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Rams Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Radiant Source Acupuncture & Herbs7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 203, South Miami, FL 33143
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rams is THE BEST in his specialty. He is a very human person and always willing to please the patient. VERY VERY GOOD AT WHAT HE DOES. He has been our doctor for more than 20 years and even though he is not in my insurance, I will pay to see him. Mayra and Jose, Miami, Fl October 2019
About Dr. Hugo Rams Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053388272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rams Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rams Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rams Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rams Jr speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rams Jr.
