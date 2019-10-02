Overview

Dr. Hugo Rams Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Rams Jr works at Radiant Source Acupuncture & Herbs in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.