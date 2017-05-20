Dr. Hugo Rosero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Rosero, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hugo Rosero, DO
Dr. Hugo Rosero, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rosero's Office Locations
Bimc Obgyn Associates10 Union Sq E Ste 2B, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Park Slope270 9th St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really recomment this Cardiologist, he saved my life five years ago, he is very knowledgeable and caring. Dedicate enough time for the examination and he explain you very well about it.
About Dr. Hugo Rosero, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1346224441
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Coll Hosp
- Suny-Downstate Med
- Suny-Downstate Med
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosero has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosero speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosero.
