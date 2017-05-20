Overview of Dr. Hugo Rosero, DO

Dr. Hugo Rosero, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rosero works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.