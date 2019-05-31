Overview

Dr. Hugo Salguero, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Salguero works at Advanced Pain Management Center Of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.