Dr. Hugo Salinas, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Hugo Salinas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Anal Tumor, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 516, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 825-4043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Anal Tumor
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2020
    My experience was great to bad he retired. I needed his help now.
    Luis Travaglino — May 06, 2020
    About Dr. Hugo Salinas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1831182344
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugo Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salinas has seen patients for Destruction of Anal Tumor, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

