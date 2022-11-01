Overview of Dr. Hugo Sanchez, MD

Dr. Hugo Sanchez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Sanchez works at Texas Health Orthopedic Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.