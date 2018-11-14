Overview of Dr. Hugo Solari, MD

Dr. Hugo Solari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County.



Dr. Solari works at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.