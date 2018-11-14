Dr. Hugo Solari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Solari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hugo Solari, MD
Dr. Hugo Solari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County.
Dr. Solari works at
Dr. Solari's Office Locations
John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6073
Cook County Hospital1900 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-0917
Provident Hospital of Cook County500 E 51st St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (312) 572-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hugo Solari is a very professional, caring, Helping, compassionate, sympathetic Human Being, I use to go to Cook County Hospital in Chicago ILLinois,and see another psychiatrist, she was Heartless, uncompassionate, she acted like a Robot with no feelings like she was on meds, she talked down to me and one particular Day She yelled at me and put me out of her office, I made a complaint to the Director that's when I met Dr. Solari, he called me to check on me, he's been my Dream Dr. Everysince
About Dr. Hugo Solari, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1083815435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solari has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Solari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.