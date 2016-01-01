Dr. Ventura-Tavares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugo Ventura-Tavares, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugo Ventura-Tavares, MD
Dr. Hugo Ventura-Tavares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Ventura-Tavares works at
Dr. Ventura-Tavares' Office Locations
Isra Saleh-mohd Psy.d.411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 324-9899
Place for Your Health LLC1111 Oakfield Dr Ste 114, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 324-9899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hugo Ventura-Tavares, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1629034483
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ventura-Tavares accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ventura-Tavares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventura-Tavares. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventura-Tavares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ventura-Tavares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ventura-Tavares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.