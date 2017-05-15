Overview

Dr. Hugo Villarreal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jersey Community Hospital, Madison Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Villarreal works at Midwest Gastroenterology Cnslts in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.