Dr. Hugo Villarreal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Villarreal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugo Villarreal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jersey Community Hospital, Madison Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Gastroenterology Consultants PC13276 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 822-9733
-
2
Surgery Center of Farmington LLC400 Parkland Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey Community Hospital
- Madison Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villarreal?
He is a great doctor! Very friendly and he has a great bedside manner. I would refer my family and friends to him!
About Dr. Hugo Villarreal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154418119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villarreal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villarreal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Dr. Villarreal has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villarreal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villarreal speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villarreal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villarreal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villarreal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.