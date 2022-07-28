Overview of Dr. Hui Kim, MD

Dr. Hui Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at New Orleans Nephrology Associates, LLC in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.