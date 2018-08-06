Dr. Hui Cheong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hui Cheong, MD
Overview of Dr. Hui Cheong, MD
Dr. Hui Cheong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Cheong's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95823 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Cheong is very friendly and easy to talk to. She is very supportive in mom's birth plan. When it came to the delivery of my baby I had the utmost confidence in her even when times were very scary. All the nurses had really great things to say about her too which is a good sign.
About Dr. Hui Cheong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Malay and Mandarin
- Female
- 1285663930
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cheong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cheong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheong speaks Malay and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.