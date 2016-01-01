See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Huifang Xiao, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Huifang Xiao, MD

Dr. Huifang Xiao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Xiao works at Xiao Huifang OB/GYN PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Xiao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Xiao Huifang OB/GYN PC
    3636 Main St # 2SD, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 939-5588
  2. 2
    Chang Steve C C MD
    4161 Kissena Blvd Ste A, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 939-5588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Huifang Xiao, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467600247
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Shanghai Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huifang Xiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xiao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xiao works at Xiao Huifang OB/GYN PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Xiao’s profile.

    Dr. Xiao has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xiao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

