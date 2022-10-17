Overview

Dr. Huijian Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from Shanghai Medical Univer and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Wang works at Complete Cardiology Care in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.