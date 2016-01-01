Overview

Dr. Huilan Cheng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Med Univ and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Cheng works at Gastroenterology Associates of the East Bay in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.