Dr. Huilan Cheng, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Huilan Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huilan Cheng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Med Univ and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates2510 Webster St, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 548-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Alameda Hospital
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Huilan Cheng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1679684245
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Beijung Med U First Hosp
- Beijing Med Univ
