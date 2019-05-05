Overview of Dr. Hujefa Vora, MD

Dr. Hujefa Vora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Vora works at Bharmal Internal Medicine in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.