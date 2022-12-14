Dr. Huma Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huma Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Huma Ahmed, MD
Dr. Huma Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Valerie P. Fletcher M.d. P.c.500 18th St Ste B40, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 221-2768
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is a wonderful Doctor. She explains everything to my understanding not only with words but also by showing me pictures and such. She is the third Rheumatology Doctor that I have seen due to a move from Metro Atlanta. She is by far the best of the doctors that I have seen. Her office does not run like an assembly line. She takes ample time with her patients to make sure that you totally understand everything. Everytime I leave her office I tell her how happy I am with her. I highly recommend this Doctor. In my opinion she is a Five Star Doctor!
About Dr. Huma Ahmed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1972616241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.