Dr. Huma Khusro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.



Dr. Khusro works at Khusro Clinic in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.