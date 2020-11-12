Dr. Huma Khusro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khusro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huma Khusro, MD
Overview of Dr. Huma Khusro, MD
Dr. Huma Khusro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
Dr. Khusro works at
Dr. Khusro's Office Locations
Huma Khusro MD PC106 Bay St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 547-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khusro is a very experienced & thorough Psychiatrist. I have seen a few & I rate her well above the rest. She listens to me. I am stable on meds & happy to have her as my Doctor.
About Dr. Huma Khusro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1104929587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khusro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khusro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khusro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khusro works at
Dr. Khusro has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khusro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Khusro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khusro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khusro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khusro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.