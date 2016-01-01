Overview of Dr. Huma Naqvi, MD

Dr. Huma Naqvi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Ny Med College



They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.