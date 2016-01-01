Dr. Huma Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huma Naqvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Huma Naqvi, MD
Dr. Huma Naqvi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Ny Med College
They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naqvi's Office Locations
- 1 85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5107
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Huma Naqvi, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1336233691
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Ny Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
