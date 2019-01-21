Dr. Huma Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huma Pandit, MD
Overview
Dr. Huma Pandit, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL.
Dr. Pandit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Holistic Behavioral Health PC120 E Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 321-0264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandit?
I think she is the best as she is the only psychiatrist who took a thorough history, got to the bottom of my problems and put me on the right medications. Other just dismiss you. She actually took interest and listened. She has a kind voice and great manners . She sees you regularly not every six months to hand a script. I am better and so will you if you see her , so don't wait.
About Dr. Huma Pandit, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1477668655
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandit accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandit works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.