Overview of Dr. Huma Quraishi, MD

Dr. Huma Quraishi, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.