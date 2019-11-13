Dr. Huma Quraishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quraishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huma Quraishi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Huma Quraishi, MD
Dr. Huma Quraishi, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quraishi's Office Locations
- 1 30 Prospect Ave Rm 312, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 590-2567
-
2
HMH Medical Group Pediatric ENT6045 Kennedy Blvd Ste B, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 817-9043
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor.
About Dr. Huma Quraishi, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Nat Med Ctr-Geo Wash U
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- WVa U
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
