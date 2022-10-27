Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shujaat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO
Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their fellowship with Nova Southeastern Univiversity
Dr. Shujaat works at
Dr. Shujaat's Office Locations
Prosper and McKinney1400 N Coit Rd Ste 302, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 696-9943Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Allen Office940 W Stacy Rd Ste 110, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 696-9943Tuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Shujaat. She is very knowledgeable and takes time to answer all of my questions. She also has such a nice and pleasant bedside manner. No need to look any further!
About Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1235367749
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern Univiversity
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Toledo Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shujaat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shujaat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shujaat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shujaat speaks Hindi and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shujaat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shujaat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shujaat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shujaat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.