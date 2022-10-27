See All Rheumatologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO

Rheumatology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO

Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their fellowship with Nova Southeastern Univiversity

Dr. Shujaat works at Talkiatry in McKinney, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Shujaat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prosper and McKinney
    1400 N Coit Rd Ste 302, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 696-9943
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Allen Office
    940 W Stacy Rd Ste 110, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 696-9943
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shujaat?

    Oct 27, 2022
    I love Dr. Shujaat. She is very knowledgeable and takes time to answer all of my questions. She also has such a nice and pleasant bedside manner. No need to look any further!
    Melissa Collier — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shujaat to family and friends

    Dr. Shujaat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shujaat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO.

    About Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235367749
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nova Southeastern Univiversity
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Toledo Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shujaat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shujaat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shujaat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shujaat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shujaat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shujaat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shujaat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Huma Shujaat, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.