Overview of Dr. Humaira Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Humaira Chaudhary, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Texas Nephrology & Hypertension Specialists, P.A. in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Anemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.