Dr. Humaira Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humaira Chaudhary, MD
Overview of Dr. Humaira Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Humaira Chaudhary, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations
Texas Nephrology & Hypertension Specialists, P.A.15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 310, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 205-8900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
Very competent, very knowledgeable, gives full attention, very professional, excellent bedside manner and straightforward with her response to my illness. Will advise what the best thing to do and what not to do. Replies to messages ASAP. I'm so lucky that I met her. God Bless Dr. Chaudhary.
About Dr. Humaira Chaudhary, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1912904996
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas-Houston Medical School Division of Renal Disease & Hypertension
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Anemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhary speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.