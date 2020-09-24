See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oak Park, IL
Overview

Dr. Humaira Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. 

Dr. Khan works at Oak Street Health Chicago Ave in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2020
    I've been looking for Dr.khan since her office closed down in 2018. if anyone knows were she is located please leave a comment with her updated location and information. Thank you
    angiana.g. — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Humaira Khan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1811174105
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Humaira Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Oak Street Health Chicago Ave in Oak Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

