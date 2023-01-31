Dr. Humam Kakish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humam Kakish, MD
Dr. Humam Kakish, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Advanced Vein and Vascular Associates8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 408, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform. Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I have been seeing Dr. Kakish for several years and must tell you how very special he is on all counts, professional, kind, caring, everything a real doctor should be but unfortunately today most are not! He has an amazing staff, everyone is so kind and thoughtful of your needs, but that's not surprising when you consider who they work for! I thankful to have him as my doctor! Sharon Saller
- Stanford University Hospital
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Kakish has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakish works at
Dr. Kakish has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kakish speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.