Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Aransas Pass, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD

Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aransas Pass, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.

Dr. Anjum works at Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD in Aransas Pass, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Anjum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD
    1711 W Wheeler Ave Ste 1, Aransas Pass, TX 78336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 268-3941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2022
    I visted this group practice for approximately two years. Each time I made an appt. with the doctor I had preferred and each time, I would get whoever was available. This does not lead to good medical care to have rotating doctors who don't remember you. They work as a pack and they don't treat patients as individuals but as an appointment. I saw nearly all of the doctors and find Dr. Anjum to be superior to those I saw.
    Picky Patient — Apr 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD
    About Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104945773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anjum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anjum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anjum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anjum works at Dr. Humayun Anjum, MD in Aransas Pass, TX. View the full address on Dr. Anjum’s profile.

    Dr. Anjum has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anjum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anjum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anjum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anjum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anjum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

