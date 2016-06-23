Overview of Dr. Humayun Chughtai, MD

Dr. Humayun Chughtai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Chughtai works at Coleman Behavioral Health in Canton, OH with other offices in Alliance, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.