Dr. Humayun Rashid, MD
Dr. Humayun Rashid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
Sauls Pharmacy and Surgicals3514 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 266-3413
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1528159720
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
