Overview of Dr. Humberto Caldera, MD

Dr. Humberto Caldera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Caldera works at Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.