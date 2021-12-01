Dr. Humberto Caro Gautier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caro Gautier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Caro Gautier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Humberto Caro Gautier, MD
Dr. Humberto Caro Gautier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. Caro Gautier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Caro Gautier's Office Locations
-
1
Ventre Medical Associates1400 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 210, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 561-6222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caro Gautier?
He is awesome!!! He always wants to help! Very compassionate!!
About Dr. Humberto Caro Gautier, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1285904953
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caro Gautier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caro Gautier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caro Gautier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caro Gautier works at
Dr. Caro Gautier has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caro Gautier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caro Gautier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caro Gautier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caro Gautier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caro Gautier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.