Dr. Humberto Coto, MD
Overview
Dr. Humberto Coto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Carrollwood7001 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 558-8828
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Coto came to my hospital room and the first word was “ I performed surgery on you 3 years ago” Humberto Coto, MD. On that time he save or extended my life and now again another surgery to my heart. Great professional with a great team perform on you and with the best results. I recommend Dr Coto as the best.
About Dr. Humberto Coto, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306882824
Education & Certifications
- Univ Louisville Sch Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases E Tn U-J H Quillen Coll Med, Internal Medicine
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Coto works at
