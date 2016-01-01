Overview of Dr. Humberto De Los Santos, MD

Dr. Humberto De Los Santos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. De Los Santos works at White Rock OB/GYN in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.