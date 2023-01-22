Dr. Humberto Lamoutte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamoutte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Lamoutte, MD
Overview of Dr. Humberto Lamoutte, MD
Dr. Humberto Lamoutte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Lamoutte's Office Locations
Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 687-1100Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was hesitant to use a male gynecologist after using females for years. Dr H was warm and welcoming, His demeanor immediately made me comfortable. I found him to be professional and warm to this new patient
About Dr. Humberto Lamoutte, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
