Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palladino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD
Overview of Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD
Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Favaloro and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Palladino works at
Dr. Palladino's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Plastic Surgery Las Cruces925 S Walnut St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 520-5041
-
2
Mia Aesthetics Advanced Cosmetic Surgery10454 Nw 31st Ter, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 330-4959
-
3
Southwest Plastic Surgery10175 Gateway Blvd W # 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 590-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palladino?
Dr. Palladino definitely deserves the Magic Surgeon title. He is awesome. Changed my life. Thank you, Guillermina Saenz
About Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912169053
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Universidad Favaloro
- Carmen Arriola De Marin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palladino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palladino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palladino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palladino works at
Dr. Palladino speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Palladino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palladino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palladino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palladino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.