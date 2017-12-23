See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Cruces, NM
Super Profile

Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Las Cruces, NM
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD

Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Favaloro and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Palladino works at Southwest Plastic Surgery, Las Cruces, NM in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Doral, FL and El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palladino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Plastic Surgery Las Cruces
    925 S Walnut St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 520-5041
  2. 2
    Mia Aesthetics Advanced Cosmetic Surgery
    10454 Nw 31st Ter, Doral, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 330-4959
  3. 3
    Southwest Plastic Surgery
    10175 Gateway Blvd W # 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • El Paso Children's Hospital
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2017
    Dr. Palladino definitely deserves the Magic Surgeon title. He is awesome. Changed my life. Thank you, Guillermina Saenz
    Guillermina Saenz in El Paso, TX — Dec 23, 2017
    About Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912169053
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Favaloro
    Undergraduate School
    • Carmen Arriola De Marin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Humberto Palladino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palladino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palladino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palladino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Palladino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palladino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palladino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palladino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

