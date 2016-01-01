See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Humberto Perez, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Humberto Perez, MD

Dr. Humberto Perez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Perez works at VeriMed Health Group, Mariner in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Humberto Perez, M.D.
    7064 Mariner Blvd # 130, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 597-5557
  2. 2
    Mundial Medical Clinic
    6450 38th Ave N Ste 300, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 300-1845
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Overweight
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Overweight
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Humberto Perez, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215130943
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Fla
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    Internship
    • Harbor Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Humberto Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

