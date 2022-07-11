Dr. Humberto Porrata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porrata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Porrata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Humberto Porrata, MD
Dr. Humberto Porrata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Porrata works at
Dr. Porrata's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain Care S FL2585 S State Road 7 Ste 110, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-8655
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Care of South Florida5507 S Congress Ave Ste 150, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 795-8655
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porrata?
I have been a patient of his for years... I dont take any pain medications. injections and procedures to burn the nerves in neck and lumbar that cause the pain.. he has a great bedside manner , i only go to the surgery center for all procedures.. light sedation and wake up and go home afterwards... high highly recommend him!
About Dr. Humberto Porrata, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114920758
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincents Hospital-Midtown
- Ny Med College
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- University Of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porrata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porrata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porrata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porrata works at
Dr. Porrata has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porrata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porrata speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Porrata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porrata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porrata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porrata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.