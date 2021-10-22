See All Cardiologists in Tomball, TX
Dr. Humberto Sasieta, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Humberto Sasieta, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Sasieta works at Millennium Physicians - Tomball in Tomball, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physicians - Tomball
    13426 Medical Complex Dr Ste 175, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4157
  2. 2
    Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders
    1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3589
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 22, 2021
    My initial contact with Dr. Sasieta was in the hospital. But, even there and also in the office, he proved to be very knowledgeable, and helpful. He took time to answer questions and his answers were clear and easily understood. The Dr. is grand. But I have one issue with a staff member. I called and left a message for some information regarding a prescription, but received a message back telling me that I must have called the wrong doctor's office based on an assumption. This person obviously did not follow up with my name to see that I was, in fact, a patient. This could cause me considerable discomfort over the weekend if not resolved.
Paul Roane — Oct 22, 2021
    About Dr. Humberto Sasieta, MD

    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    English, Spanish
    1780972497
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, AR
    Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Humberto Sasieta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasieta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasieta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasieta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasieta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasieta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasieta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasieta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

