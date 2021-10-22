Dr. Humberto Sasieta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasieta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Sasieta, MD
Overview
Dr. Humberto Sasieta, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Millennium Physicians - Tomball13426 Medical Complex Dr Ste 175, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4157
Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3589Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My initial contact with Dr. Sasieta was in the hospital. But, even there and also in the office, he proved to be very knowledgeable, and helpful. He took time to answer questions and his answers were clear and easily understood. The Dr. is grand. But I have one issue with a staff member. I called and left a message for some information regarding a prescription, but received a message back telling me that I must have called the wrong doctor's office based on an assumption. This person obviously did not follow up with my name to see that I was, in fact, a patient. This could cause me considerable discomfort over the weekend if not resolved.
About Dr. Humberto Sasieta, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, AR
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
