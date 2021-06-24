Overview of Dr. Humberto Sauri, MD

Dr. Humberto Sauri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Sauri works at Dr. Humberto Sauri MD in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.