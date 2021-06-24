Dr. Humberto Sauri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Sauri, MD
Overview of Dr. Humberto Sauri, MD
Dr. Humberto Sauri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Sauri's Office Locations
West Coast Brain and Spine Institute Inc999 N Tustin Ave Ste 109, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 954-1182
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor me operó del colon 2006 y estoy muy agradecido con el doctor Humberto saudí
About Dr. Humberto Sauri, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144212309
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauri works at
Dr. Sauri has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sauri speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauri.
