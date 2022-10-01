Dr. Humberto Tijerina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tijerina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humberto Tijerina, MD
Overview of Dr. Humberto Tijerina, MD
Dr. Humberto Tijerina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Tijerina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tijerina's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Humberto Tijerina, MD1200 S Col Rowe Blvd Ste A5, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 631-8717
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tijerina?
He operated on me when I was 21 years old and I was in an accident and the wasn't covered, but now I changed insurance and I need to talk to him
About Dr. Humberto Tijerina, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1558435305
Education & Certifications
- Oakland Vets Hosp
- Temple University Hospital
- McLaren Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tijerina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tijerina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tijerina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tijerina works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tijerina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tijerina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tijerina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tijerina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.