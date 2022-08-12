Overview of Dr. Humera Ahmed, MD

Dr. Humera Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Ahmed works at Texas Health Internal Medicine in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.