Dr. Humera Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Humera Malik, MD
Dr. Humera Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College.
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
Potomac Health & Wellness6845 Elm St Ste 303-310, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 448-1251Monday10:00am - 2:00pmTuesday10:00am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 2:00pmThursday10:00am - 2:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a testament to how amazing Dr Malik and her staff are in successfully treating my complex health issues that no other specialist could figure out. I also love that this a free patient membership concierge medicine practice. Who does that? My PHW healthcare fees are quite reasonable for the level of expertise and personalized care I receive and my health plan's out of network benefit reimburses me 100% for my PHW fees. No brainer! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Humera Malik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Center Of Brooklyn and Queens.
- Sindh Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.