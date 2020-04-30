Dr. Hummayun Ismail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hummayun Ismail, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Delaware Medical Care Assocs550 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 103, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-9033
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have just recently started seeing Dr Ismail within this very hard time during the COVID pandemic. While things have been very hectic and scary for many, I have been blessed with being fit in right away and see in less than two hours. This DR cares about his patients and I am so glad to have found him!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
- 1962422469
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ismail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ismail speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
