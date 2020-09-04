Overview of Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM

Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Abawi works at University of Maryland Orthopaedic Associates, PA in Baltimore, MD with other offices in College Park, MD and Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.