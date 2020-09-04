Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM
Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Abawi works at
Dr. Abawi's Office Locations
1
University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
University of Maryland Orthopaedic Assosicates, PA2200 Kernan Dr, Baltimore, MD 21207 Directions (410) 448-6400Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
3
College Park4321 Hartwick Rd Ste 101, College Park, MD 20740 Directions (410) 448-6400
4
University of Maryland Orthopaedics Associates P.A.351 W Camden St Ste 501, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400
5
Columbia Medical Park Practice5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 448-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abawi saw me for my ankle pain, watched me walk in clinic and explained how my walking pattern effected my feet. I did not want surgery and she reviewed all the non- surgical options in length. If conservative measures failed surgical options were discussed. She went online during the visit reviewed examples of different shoes I could wear around my home. She had a resident with her in showed a passion to each future doctors. Nurse was helpful throughout the visit. Her office at Camden was beautiful. Definitely worth the wait
About Dr. Hummira Abawi, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1073837217
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.