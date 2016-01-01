Dr. Humza Ilyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Humza Ilyas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Humza Ilyas, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Ilyas works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates1514 AMHERST ST, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-4499
Olansky Dermatology Associates11755 Pointe Pl Ste B2, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 355-5484
Olansky Dermatology Associates3379 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (404) 355-5484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Humza Ilyas, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417120601
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Ilyas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilyas works at
Dr. Ilyas has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ilyas speaks Spanish.
