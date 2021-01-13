See All Neurosurgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Hunaldo Villalobos, MD

Neurosurgery
3.1 (77)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hunaldo Villalobos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad de Zulia|Universidad De Zulia Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Villalobos works at Central Florida Neurosurgery Institute - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spinal Fusion and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Neurosurgery
    720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2966
  2. 2
    Celebration
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A280, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5183
  3. 3
    Orlando
    801 N Orange Ave Ste 720, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 449-1171
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Instrumentation Procedure Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc surgery Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Disc Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Macroadenoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Microadenoma Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Lesions Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (33)
    About Dr. Hunaldo Villalobos, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457338949
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Roswell Park Cancer Institute|Roswell Park Cancer Institute NY|University At Buffalo|University of Miami
    Residency
    • University Of Buffalo|University Of Buffalo Ny
    Internship
    • Dr. Adolfo Pons Ivss Hospital|Mt. Sinai Hospital|Mt. Sinai Hospital NY
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de Zulia|Universidad De Zulia Venezuela
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hunaldo Villalobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villalobos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villalobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villalobos has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spinal Fusion and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villalobos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Villalobos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalobos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

