Overview of Dr. Hung Le, DPM

Dr. Hung Le, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zanesville, OH.



Dr. Le works at Genesis Wound Care Center in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.